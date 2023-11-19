Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Graduates shine at KIMS Cuddles Hospital’s event

The ramp-walking NICU graduates, accompanied by their parents, radiated joy and resilience, emphasizing the success stories that can emerge from dedicated neonatal care. Adding a touch of glamour, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, joined the event.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:52 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming celebration of hope and resilience, KIMS Cuddles Hospital hosted an event where graduates from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) took center stage. The program showcased grown-up preterm babies, who, with exceptional care, overcame the challenges of early birth. The event aimed to instill hope in parents of preterm infants, reassuring them that positive outcomes are possible.

Dr. Aparna C, Clinical Director of Neonatology and Head of NICU at KIMS Cuddles – Kondapur, said that over 15 million babies are born prematurely each year, with more than 1 million child deaths due to complications.

On the occasion, Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman of KIMS Hospitals, and SS Rajamouli inaugurated the Little Ones’ Cure Foundation. The event also featured a presentation by a panel of pediatric specialists, addressing topics such as nutrition, growth, development, and common issues encountered with preterm babies.