Nepal: 7 bodies recovered, search on for missing buses, people on board

By AP Published Date - 15 July 2024, 10:23 AM

Nepal army personnel cary out a search operation looking for the survivors after two buses were swept by a landslide off the highway and into a swollen river near Simaltal. — Photo:AP

Kathmandu: Rescuers have recovered a total of seven bodies from the river that two buses full of people were swept into by a landslide, officials said on Monday.

Rescuers were able to find the bodies in different locations on the riverbanks as the search continues for the missing buses and people on board. Government administrator Khima Nanda Bhusal said the bodies were identified and relatives contacted.

Three of the dead are Indians and the remaining four are Nepali nationals. The buses were on the key highway connecting Nepal’s capital to southern parts of the country when they were swept away Friday morning near Simaltal, about 120 km (75 miles) west of Kathmandu.