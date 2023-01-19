Nepal plane crash: Kin fail to identify 4 UP victims among charred bodies

The family members of the four young victims had reached Kathmandu on Tuesday to receive the mortal remains.

19 January 23

Ghazipur: The family members of four men from Ghazipur, who were killed in a plane crash in Nepal, have failed to identify the bodies of the deceased from among the 25 charred bodies that were shown to them, officials said.

Now, the bereaved family members would be given a second attempt to identify the bodies on Saturday, said Ghazipur district officials.

“As many as 25 charred bodies were shown to us but we could not make out,” said Abhinesh Kushwaha, elder brother of victim Abhishek Kushwaha.

Once the identification process is done, a DNA test would be carried out before handing out the bodies. However, the Nepal government is yet to decide whether the bodies will be handed over directly to the kin or sent to India as per protocol.

Five Indians, including the four from Ghazipur and one from Bihar, were on board the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 aircraft which crashed in Pokhara on January 15.

Jaya Singh, tehsildaar, Kasimabad tehsil, Ghazipur, said, “One person each from the five bereaved families, along with a nayab tehsildaar and a police constable, have gone to Kathmandu for the identification of the bodies. They were sent after district administration received a call from the Nepal Embassy to complete the identification formalities.”

The four Ghazipur victims on the ill-fated plane include — Sonu Jaiswal, 35, Abhishek Kushwaha, 25, Vishal Sharma, 22, and Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27.