Netflix ends password sharing in India, introduces new user features

By ANI Published Date - 05:30 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Los Angeles: Streaming Giant, Netflix, on Thursday announced that it has ended password sharing in India, stating that only members of a household will be able to access a single account.

According to a statement from Netflix, only members living within the same household will be allowed to access a single account. However, all members within the household will enjoy the flexibility of using Netflix wherever they are – be it at home, while travelling, or on holiday. The company is also introducing exciting new features such as Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices to enhance user experience, as per the Mashable website.

To ensure compliance with this policy, Netflix is sending out emails to customers found to be sharing their Netflix accounts with people outside their household in India. The restrictions on password sharing were previously implemented in more than 100 countries, including significant markets like the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil, according to Mashable website.

Furthermore, Netflix now allows paying customers to add an extra member from outside their household, albeit at an additional monthly expense. To make the process easier, members can transfer a person’s profile while keeping viewing history and personalised recommendations, the Mashable website reported.

Earlier in May, Netflix said that it is launching its crackdown on illicit password sharing to its biggest market, the U.S., angling to squeeze a bigger chunk of change from customers who share their logins with friends and family outside their households, Variety reported.

“Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with your household,” Netflix said in an email to U.S. customers.