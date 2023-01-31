Netflix releases the trailer for the sequel of ‘Murder Mystery’

Directed by Jeremy Garelick, ‘Murder Mystery 2’ will be available from March 31 on Netflix.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:10 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: Nick and Audrey are back to solve yet another murder mystery. Directed by Jeremy Garelick, ‘Murder Mystery 2’ will be available from March 31 on Netflix.

Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island.

But trouble follows the Spitzs again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. ‘Murder Mystery 2’ sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful… and their long-awaited trip to Paris.

Written by James Vanderbilt, the film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani, and Dany Boon.

The film is jointly produced by Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Tripp Vinson, James D Stern, James Vanderbilt, AJ Dix, Allen Covert, along with co-producers Joseph Vecsey, Judit Maull, Jonathan Loughran. It is executive produced by Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Julie Goldstein, Lucas Smith, Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, Tim Herlihy, and Kyle Newacheck.

Watch the trailer here: