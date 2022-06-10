Netflix unveils first clip from action spy thriller ‘The Gray Man’

Published Date - 03:04 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: Netflix started the Geeked Week with a bang! An exclusive first clip was unveiled from the highly-anticipated blockbuster film this year, ‘The Gray Man’. It’s Ryan Gosling (‘Uncatchable’) vs. Chris Evans (‘Unstoppable’) in the global action spy thriller, available July 22 on Netflix. A glimpse of Ana de Armas’s character (‘The Untraceable’) can also be seen in the clip.

‘The Gray Man’ is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now, the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

Based on the novel series ‘The Gray Man’ by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.