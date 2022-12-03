Netizens laud Mizoram’s Aizawl for seamless traffic

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:58 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: It is an undeniable fact that the traffic, especially in metropolitan cities, is unbearable at times. Continuous honking and blatant violations of traffic laws make the work much more difficult. However, Mizoram’s Aizawl is winning hearts online for the seamless traffic there.

A video of the city’s aerial view is going viral on the internet. The clip shows the four-wheelers, moving behind one another, without rushing, honking or trying to overtake each other. On the other side of the road, cars were seen parked one after another.

In another lane, two-wheelers are seen moving in the same pattern, with all the riders wearing helmets. Commuters are seen maintaining lane traffic on their own.

The video was shared on Instagram and has garnered over 2 lakh likes. “If you live in India or have been to any Indian cities, you probably know how extreme the traffic jams could get.…(Don’t get me wrong I love My country, but this is something we need to fix. And it all starts with us) But here in Aizawl, everyone waits calmly for their own turn with zero honk. Something to adopt in every Indian cities??(sic),” read the caption.

Many users lauded the city in the comment section. “Next time someone says, traffic in India is crazy, we can all confidently say, not where it’s crazy thanks to Aizawl. Kudos people!! (sic),” a user wrote. “It’s amazing to see the responsibility and discipline like this…. hopefully every city in India turns like this (sic),” another user felt.