Instagram users irked with the new update

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:23 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: The latest Instagram update has drastically changed the way we consume content on the app. Users are criticising the new development and requested that the app brings back their old feed.

In their attempt to ‘bring video more front and centre’ on the platform, Instagram changes how its home feed looks like. Reels take most priority on the feed, and both video and photo content has been reformatted to take up more screen space. Photos that aren’t formatted to the new 9:16 ratio have a blurred border in the background.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri posted a video on the platform explaining the update. “We’re testing a new, immersive viewing experience in the main Home feed. If you’re in the test, check it out and let me know what you think,” read the caption.

Well, he must have gotten his answer, as the majority of Insta lovers and users are clearly unhappy with the change. Many have taken to twitter to express their displeasure. “I despise the new Instagram update. It makes me not want to use the app. It’s so ugly??? Every post looks like a holiday photo slideshow made by your grandparents? It’s a no from me (sic)” tweets a user. “please everyone tell @instagram how bad the new update is and how it will not benifit them at all (sic)” says another.

Honestly @Instagram trying to morph into TikTok is really disappointing… I guess there will be a gap in the market for a new photo app when their new update rolls out. — Cherry Wallis (@CherryWallis) May 19, 2022

I despise the new Instagram update. It makes me not want to use the app. It’s so ugly??? Every post looks like a holiday photo slideshow made by your grandparents? It’s a no from me — Maddie Dunne (@MadeleineDunne) May 19, 2022

We all agree the new Instagram update is horrible right? #instagram #instagramupdate — Soleil Timber (@deadforever99) May 12, 2022

I hate the new Instagram update. Why does it look like that? I want the old feed back. — Bombay Girl ✨ (@i_sharwari) May 18, 2022