Netizens troll Shikhar Dhawan for another failure

Shikhar Dhawan has struggled with his form and consistency in the series against Bangladesh as he bagged 3 single-digit scores (7, 11 & 3) in the three-match ODI series.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:06 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: After being asked to bat first by Bangladesh, team India lost the early wicket of Shikhar Dhawan in the fifth over of the innings. Dhawan, who was declared LBW in the bowling of Mehidy Hasan, has managed to score only 3 runs facing 8 balls.

Cricket fans and netizens are taking to Twitter to vent their ire on the Indian opener for failing to score runs with the bat.

shikhar dhawan seeing kishan and virat score big on this dead pitch…

ps: well played ishan👏👏#INDvsBAN #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/TTn4BrZNkV — abhi. (@Abhi78945_) December 10, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan watching Ishan Kishan’s Innings from pavilion pic.twitter.com/fa5iP94mVJ — Moti B (@motihbh) December 10, 2022

Last month, Dhawan made a statement that he is currently focusing on securing a place in the 2023 World Cup at home. The left-hander played 34 Test matches and 166 ODI matches and scored 2,315 and 6,790 runs respectively.

In the final ODI, Ishan Kishan struck the fastest ever-double century (200 off 126 balls) to surpass Chris Gayle’s 138-ball record. Ishan Kishan also forayed into the record books by becoming the fastest Indian batsman to reach 150 off 103 balls. It was previously held by former Indian opener Virender Sehwag (150 off 112 balls). The Mumbai Indians opener’s scintillating knock of 210 off 131 balls was laced with 24 fours and 10 sixes.

Virat Kohli (113) also ended his long wait in ODIs with a century in the match against Bangladesh. It was Virat Kohli’s 44th century in one-day internationals.

By the end of the innings, India made 409 runs losing 8 wickets in their quota of 50 overs. It is India’s fourth-highest total in ODIs as the Men in Blue registered their highest total of 418 against the West Indies in 2011.