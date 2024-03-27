Sunrisers Hyderabad post mammoth 277 for 3 against Mumbai Indians; highest total in IPL history

SRH broke the record previously held by Royal Challengers Bengaluru who has scored 263/5 against Pune Warriors India back in 2013.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 March 2024, 09:42 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabads Heinrich Klaasen (2L) and Aiden Markram (L) walk back to the pavilion after the end of their innings during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 27, 2024. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad have posted a mammoth total of 277 runs for the loss of 3 wickets against Mumbai Indians in the match being held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here, on Wednesday. This is the highest score posted by any team in the history of IPL.

