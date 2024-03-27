Sunrisers Hyderabad post mammoth 277 for 3 against Mumbai Indians; highest total in IPL history

SRH broke the record previously held by Royal Challengers Bengaluru who has scored 263/5 against Pune Warriors India back in 2013.
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad have posted a mammoth total of 277 runs for the loss of 3 wickets against Mumbai Indians in the match being held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here, on Wednesday. This is the highest score posted by any team in the history of IPL.
