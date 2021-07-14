Neuberg Diagnostics sets up pathology lab in Khammam

Planning global expansion in the US, Europe, West Asia and East Africa besides expanding India footprint

Hyderabad: India’s fourth largest pathology company, Neuberg Diagnostics inaugurated a new pathology lab in Khammam, Telangana.

The group had closed FY21 with a gross revenue of Rs 800 crore. As a part of the expansion plan in FY22, Neuberg will be launching 30 new labs and more than 500 collection centres in domestic and international markets.

It will also be putting up technology incubation centres in the USA and Europe to access the latest technologies and make developing countries ready for precision diagnostics in the evolving personalised medicine arena.

Last year, it had entered eastern and northern States by setting up greenfield labs and is expecting to be a significant player in those markets in this financial year. It had also set up a CLIA approved molecular and genomic lab in the USA, in FY22 with Covid testing facilities.

A Ganesan, vice chairman, Neuberg Diagnostics said, “Apart from inorganic growth, we are also setting up greenfield labs and mobile Covid testing units in order to increase the reach of quality testing in small towns in India.

He added, “In terms of international expansion, we are looking to expand rapidly in the USA and also planning to open diagnostics facilities in East Africa and in West Asia, we will be commissioning a new state-of-the-art testing facility in Dubai which will act as a hub in West Asia. We are also planning to have our presence in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Germany during this financial year.”

Aishwarya Vasudevan, COO, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, “This new lab at Khammam is an important milestone in Neuberg’s vision to helm the battle against disease by making available most advanced diagnostics tests within the reach of the common man across the globe, with a relentless focus on quality, cutting-edge technology and uncompromising ethics.”

Currently, Neuberg Diagnostics has 109 labs in India and 15 labs overseas (USA, South Africa and Dubai). With 14 approved labs for Covid testing in India, the group has the capacity to process more than 65,000 tests per day. Additionally, the group is also doing Covid tests from three of its labs in South Africa and one in the USA.

