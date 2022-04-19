‘Never ever get a tattoo’: Actor Samantha advises fan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:53 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently got candid about her inner strength and her dreams, during an Ask Me Anything session with fans on Instagram.

During the session, a fan asked the actor for tattoo suggestions. In her reply to the fan, she recorded a video message and shared on her Instagram stories, “You know the one thing I’d tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo.”

Samantha has three tattoos that have a Naga Chaitanya connection.

When another fan further prodded her to give a message to all young women, Samantha added, “Don’t ever doubt yourself. Don’t let anybody make you doubt yourself. Don’t let anyone tell you, you aren’t good enough. Follow your dreams, don’t feel guilty.”

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017 in Goa. They announced their separation in September 2021.

The couple released a joint statement saying that they had decided to part ways, requesting privacy during such a phase.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .