New biweekly express train announced from Secunderabad to Goa

This biweekly train departs from Secunderabad on Wednesdays and Fridays and in return journey from Vasco da Gama, on Thursday and Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 09:01 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Union government has some good news for travellers headed to Goa from the Telugu States. It has announced a new express train (17039/17040) that will be run from Secunderabad to Vasco da Gama (Goa).

Until now, one train with 10 coaches per week would depart from Secunderabad and reach Guntakal, where it would join another 10 coaches from Tirupati to Goa and form a new train to Goa. Apart from this, four coaches going to Goa were connected to the train traveling 4 days a week between Kachiguda-Yalahanka. These four coaches used to join the Shalimar-Goa train at Guntakal.

Referring to the fact that all the trains between Secunderabad and Goa are running with 100 occupancy and many people are having trouble finding seats, union Coal Minister, G.Kishan Reddy has written to union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in March.

Ashwini Vaishnav has responded positively and Ministry of Railways on Friday announced the biweekly express train between Secunderabad and Vasco da Gama (Goa). This biweekly train departs from Secunderabad on Wednesdays and Fridays and in return journey from Vasco da Gama, on Thursday and Saturday.

It stops at Secunderabad, Kachiguda, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Don, Guntakal, Bellary, Hospetta, Koppal, Gadag, Hubballi, Dharwad, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanvordem, Madgaon junctions and reaches Vasco da Gama, Kishan Reddy shared in a post on X (previously Twitter) on Saturday.