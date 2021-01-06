New Covid strains under watch in Indian Institutes

Research organisations, including CCMB, to launch countrywide genome sequencing of Covid

Hyderabad: Leading genetic research organisations in the country, including Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), are gearing-up to launch a countrywide genome sequencing initiative of coronavirus. The research organisations will deliver large-scale and rapid whole-genome virus sequencing of the coronavirus to public health officials at the Centre and State level.

Following the detection of new strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, it has become vital to have a system in place that will consistently track the coronavirus genomic data across India, so that new strains of SARS-CoV-2, which were detected in UK and South Africa, can be detected in India.

“We ourselves (India) have a huge burden of Covid-19 cases. There could be every possibility of local mutations. Moreover, in this modern age, where distance between countries is no longer an issue and there is a movement of people, there is possibility of detecting new strains from other countries, in addition to those that might be happening within India ,” CCMB Director, Dr.RK Mishra said.

The genomic data from the research institutions along with clinical and epidemiological datasets will help the public health officials frame interventions and policies in managing the pandemic. The combined efforts to track the genomic data of coronavirus in India also has the potential to provide information on whether Covid outbreaks are taking place due to strains from outside or because of strains that have come-out of the ongoing local transmission.

“This massive sequencing of coronavirus across the country will be taken up on continuous basis for next six months and any new strain or mutations will be quickly visible to us. At present, we are sequencing only UK returnees. Soon, we are going to sequence international passengers who came back to India in the last one month and whatever new Covid positive patients come internally,” says Dr. Mishra.

The data generated will enable researchers identify and understand genetic changes that affect severity of coroanvirus symptoms. Non-stop genome sequencing of coronavirus is also aimed at enabling researchers develop treatments like vaccines and possibly even monitor their impact when introduced in the population.

“It is going to be a huge initiative with genome sequencing of at least 5 per cent of the Covid-19 positive samples. Very soon, we should be able to have sufficient knowledge about new variants, if at all they are taking place in the country,” he pointed out.

Non-stop genome sequencing of coronavirus is a well-established practice in countries like United Kingdom, which has a Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium that has so far sequenced 1,70,256 viruses. In fact, the UK strain B1.1.7 was detected because of the genome sequencing efforts of the Genomics UK consortium.

Virus in the air

Hyderabad: In a clear indication that coronavirus can stay in the air for some time, a study taken-up by Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTech), Chandigarh, has found the virus in the air samples of Covid-19 wards in three hospitals each in Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

The CCMB and IMTech on Tuesday released their data on the air-borne nature of SARS-CoV-2.

Scientists have worked with six hospitals to find if the virus particles could be found in air samples in the hospital wards. They used an air sampler that can collect the virus particles, and then looked for their presence using RT-PCR.

