New frog species found in Peru

The new species belongs to the Gastrotheca genus of tailless frogs found in South and Central America.

By | Published: 10:48 pm

A new species of marsupial frog has been discovered in Peru’s Amazon jungle, the State Service for Natural Protected Areas said. The new species belongs to the Gastrotheca genus of tailless frogs found in South and Central America.

The discovery was made a few weeks ago during a study in the humid tundra and mountainous woodland area of the Cordilleras de Colan, an Amazon region in the north of Peru close to the Ecuador border that sits at 3,100 meters altitude.

The Cordillera de Colan National Sanctuary spans more than 39,000 hectares and includes six areas of threatened wildlife. Peruvian authorities say the area is of great biological importance as several unique species live there. It has thus been classified as a priority site for conservation.

Peru’s natural heritage

The Constitution of Peru of 1993 recognized the natural resources and ecosystem variety of its country as a heritage. Peru is considered to be among 17 of the most megadiverse countries in the world. With over 1,700 species of birds, it has the world’s second most diverse avian community, after Colombia. National Parks are places where the wild flora and fauna are protected and preserved. Natural resource exploitation and human settlements are forbidden.

Peru has 75 natural protected areas (15.21% of the country surface area) that are preserved by the National Government: 12 national parks, 9 national sanctuaries, 4 historical sanctuaries, 15 national reserves, 3 wildlife refuges, 2 landscape reserves, 8 communal reserves, 6 protected forests, 2 hunting enclosed lands and 14 reserved zones.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .