New India not afraid to take challenges: Kohli

Pink-ball Test brings a lot more variables like the twilight period, says Indian skipper

Hyderabad: This new Team India plays fearless and aggressive cricket. Skipper Virat Kohli made that big statement on eve of the first-ever Pink Test, a day/night match, at Adelaide Oval.

Kohli declared that he is himself a “representation of new India”, forever ready to take up challenges with optimism. This was a query to Greg Chappell’s view that he is “the most Australian non-Australian cricketer of all time”.

Chappell was impressed with Kohli’s aggressive brand of cricket. “I would like to say that I have always been myself,” Kohli said during a virtual media conference ahead of the opening Test against Australia here starting Thursday.

“The way my personality and character is, I am the representation of new India. For me, that’s how I look at it. In my mind, it’s not (about) being compared to the Australian mindset as such. It’s how we have started to stand up as the Indian cricket team and my personality has been like this from day one.”

Kohli also added the young India is not afraid to take challenges. “The new India takes up challenges and is filled with optimism and positivity. We make sure that we are ready for any challenges that come our way.”

With Indian team playing the Pink ball for the first time in Australia, Kohli said it is difficult to be pre-planned as it has many variables.

“I think you can get a fair idea about how you want to go about things. I don’t think you can concretely plan anything in Test cricket. Test cricket is always about encountering situations and reacting to the situations to the best of your abilities — understanding when to attack, to defend, when to bat through…the pink-ball Test brings a lot more variables like the twilight period, a tricky period to bat in, then bowling in the first session (is tough) and then at night you have more on offer for the bowlers,” he said.

Kohli, who led to first-ever Test series win in 2018-19, said he had mutual understanding with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane. “Firstly we have had mutual understanding and respect over the years. We have had great partnerships batting together which is based on trust and understanding of what needs to be done for the team. Jinx (Rahane) has done a tremendous job in the two practice games that have happened. He seems to be very composed and knows the strengths of our team and how we need to go about things,” said Kohli, who will be leaving for India after the Adelaide Test.

The skipper pointed out that it has been a collective effort of the whole team. “It is a cultural effort and not only down to me strategising in front of people. It is the whole team that is important to it. We already know the template that we play with and how we want to go about things,” he added.

Rahane has earlier led India twice in Test cricket — once against Australia in Dharamsala and other against Afghanistan in Bengaluru . On both the occasions, India had emerged victorious.

“We are on the same page. But the focus remains, till the time I am here, to be able to do captaincy and leadership and batsmanship to the best of my abilities. From thereon I am pretty sure that Jinx will do a tremendous job. I have said this previously that this is the time to step up and strongly perform as captain and individual.’’

Talking about the strong competition, Kohli said KL Rahul has been included in the Test team because he is a quality player. “KL (Rahul) is obviously a quality player and hence he has been included in the Test squad. As I said we have a lot of quality players, someone like Hanuma Vihari. He has been absolutely solid. He is someone who has grit and character. KL (Rahul) was brought into the side understanding that we do have opening options already and when Rohit comes back into the team we have another opener who is already established and is going to start.”

Obviously, much before the Indian XI was announced Kohli hinted that Rahul would not playing in the first Test. is already established and is going to start,” said the Indian skipper.

“So KL, where he fits and how he fits, is a conversation that we will have to monitor closely. We have to bring our best squad to Australia and then whatever combination you want to go in with which is the best suited for the team’s balance, according to the conditions you want to go forward with.’’

Kolhi said young players like Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw won’t have baggage from the past to carry and can play freely. “Mayank (Agarwal) performed the last time we came here and he batted brilliantly without any baggage. That is what you expect from the young guys, just go out there — they have no baggage from the past — and express themselves and put the team in strong position and play the brand of fearless cricket along with being calculated and reading situations. It is exciting to have young guys as I said who can play more freely,” he said.

