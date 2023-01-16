New Indian envoy to Saudi Suhel Khan assumes charge

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 07:32 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

The New ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan on first day in his office

Jeddah: India’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan assumed office on Monday amid welcoming voices and expectations from many quarters and a positive momentum of deepening engagement between both countries.

Dr. Khan formally assumed charge in the embassy on Monday by unfurling the national flag following presenting his credentials to the Saudi foreign affairs ministry where he was received by the Chief of Protocol at the ministry, according to the Indian Embassy.

His posting is considered important as cooperation between the two countries have assumed greater significance in the last few years. Some high profile and key official visits between both countries are expected to begin soon.

Dr. Khan, a 1997-batch IFS was Indian Ambassador to Lebanon. A medical graduate and native of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, he had two stints earlier in Saudi Arabia.