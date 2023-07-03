New release date revealed for Ranbir Kapoor action thriller ‘Animal’

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

By ANI Published Date - 02:30 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming action thriller film ‘Animal’ on Monday announced the film’s new official release date.

‘Animal’ will now release on December 1, 2023.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post and captioned it, “RANBIR KAPOOR – SANDEEP REDDY VANGA: ‘ANIMAL’ TO ARRIVE ON 1 DEC… #Animal gets a new release date: 1 Dec 2023.#RanbirKapoor #SandeepReddyVanga #BhushanKumar #MuradKhetani”

Talking about the film’s postponement, director Vanga said in a video, “The only reason why we are not releasing the film on August 11 is the quality. I am not going to explain to you how the post-production work of the film is being layered because it might bore you. For example, there are seven songs in the film and when the seven songs are multiplied by 5 languages it becomes 35 songs. 35 songs, different types of lyricists, different sets of singers, it’s going to take a little more time than what I have actually planned for. The kind of lyrical value that we have achieved in Hindi, I need to give the same kind of lyrical value in all different languages and for that, I really need to spend time to get into all different languages. When it gets released i don’t want to give the feeling that it is a Hindi-dubbed Tamil film or a Hindi-dubbed Telugu film. So for that, we are taking time and there’s no other reason. All I can promise you is that we will come with the best quality on December 1.” He concluded the video while saying, “Aajaiye theatre mein December 1…Ranbir Kapoor ka vishwaroop dekhne.”

Earlier the film was slated to hit the theatres on August 11 and was having a clash with Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ and Akshay Kumar‘s ‘OMG: 2’ but the makers have postponed the release date of the much-awaited action-thriller.

Recently the makers also unveiled the pre-teaser of the film.

The video begins with several people can be seen wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wielded axes as well. Ranbir, the lead actor in the movie, walks in with an axe in his hand to fight with the group. Ranbir swung his axe as he slaughtered several people, many of whom managed to flee.

Ranbir can be seen wearing white dhota and kurta. He kept her beard and hair long. The teaser only showed a portion of the actor’s face but Some scars on his face were visible.