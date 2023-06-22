Rashmika Mandanna pens an emotional note for Ranbir post ‘Animal’ wrap-up

Rashmika Mandanna has penned down an emotional message for her co-actor Ranbir Kapoor post ‘Animal’ wrap-up.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:49 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: South sensation Rashmika Mandanna, who won over the country with her portrayal of Srivalli in ‘Pushpa’, has finished filming for her forthcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed movie ‘Animal’. She is back in Hyderabad now to begin work on ‘Pushpa 2’.

Rashmika announced the wrap-up of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ through her Instagram handle.

She has penned down an emotional message for her co-actor Ranbir Kapoor, saying, “Rkaaaaayyy, I think initially because he is Ranbir Kapoor, I was super nervous, but my god!!! Our little secret God has taken his time to make him perfect. Brilliant actor, amazing human, Everything else, Crazy no? I love it. But what a beautiful human he is. I only wish the best for him in life and woaaaaahhhhh. Wait, I have to say this. RK in Animal is (bomb emoji) (sic).”

The audience is eager to see Rashmika and Ranbir Kapoor’s new on-screen chemistry owing to the leaked images from the ‘Animal’ set, and the movie’s trailer has created a tremendous amount of hype.

– Nithya Shree Sangameshwar