New uniform for Parliament staff kicks off row

By ANI Published Date - 10:16 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Lucknow: A political row has erupted ahead of the special session of Parliament regarding the new dress code with lotus print for staff there.

While Congress has questioned the decision and not choosing peacock or tiger for the print, the Samajwadi Party said that the move will not serve any purpose of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav, while speaking to ANI, said that making a uniform with a lotus motif is â€œmorallyâ€ wrong.

“As the election are approaching, the four states’ elections and 2024 General Polls – BJP is going to lose all of them. So, it is desperate. Making a uniform with a lotus motif is even morally wrong. If they want to do it, they should change their election symbol and tell the Election Commission for the same that it is a symbol of Indian culture and can be used anywhere. This is not going to serve any purpose,” Yadav said.

According to the sources, the marshals, security staff and officials, chamber attendants and drivers have been issued new uniforms which they have to don once the new parliament building starts functioning.

Khaki trousers, cream-coloured jackets, cream shirts with pink lotus motifs printed on them, bright coloured sarees with jackets for women and turbans for marshals figure in the new dress code. Security personnel at the Parliament building, instead of safari suits, will now wear camouflage pattern clothes similar to those worn by military personnel.

The special session of Parliament will start in the old building on September 18 and will be later moved to the new building on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that this is a way to promote the ruling party’s poll symbol.

Why lotus only? Why can’t peacock or why can’t tiger? Oh they’re not the BJP party election symbol. Why this fall sir @ombirlakota?” he added.