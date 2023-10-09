New Zealand post 322-7 against Netherlands   

Sent in to bat, New Zealand's batting fired in unison with Will Young (70), Rachin Ravindra (51) and Tom Latham (53) posting half-centuries.
Hyderabad: New Zealand posted a challenging 322 for 7 against Netherlands in their World Cup match here on Monday.
For Netherlands, Aryan Dutt (2/62), Paul van Meekeren (2/60) and Roelof van der Merwe (2/56) took two wickets apiece.
Brief Score:
New Zealand: 322 for 7 in 50 overs (Will Young 70, Tom Latham 53; Aryan Dutt 2/62, Roelof van der Merwe 2/60).