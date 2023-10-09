| New Zealand Post 322 7 Against Netherlands

New Zealand post 322-7 against Netherlands

Sent in to bat, New Zealand's batting fired in unison with Will Young (70), Rachin Ravindra (51) and Tom Latham (53) posting half-centuries.

By PTI Published Date - 06:12 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

New Zealands batter Tom Latham celebrates his half-century during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: New Zealand posted a challenging 322 for 7 against Netherlands in their World Cup match here on Monday.

Sent in to bat, New Zealand‘s batting fired in unison with Will Young (70), Rachin Ravindra (51) and Tom Latham (53) posting half-centuries.

For Netherlands, Aryan Dutt (2/62), Paul van Meekeren (2/60) and Roelof van der Merwe (2/56) took two wickets apiece.

Brief Score:

New Zealand: 322 for 7 in 50 overs (Will Young 70, Tom Latham 53; Aryan Dutt 2/62, Roelof van der Merwe 2/60).