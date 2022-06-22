Newborn baby’s body found in Hyderabad airport washroom

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: In a rare incident, the body of a newborn baby boy was found dumped in the women’s washroom in the passenger terminal of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident came to light when some workers went into the washroom to attend to plumbing and regular maintenance work at the C-Level ladies washroom in the passenger terminal. The workers sensed a foul smell and when they checked the washroom, they found the infant’s body, which had started decomposing.

The police, who were informed by the airport authorities, suspect the child died two days ago.

“The child is suspected to have died soon after birth and the body could have been dumped there,” an official said, adding that a case was booked for concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for preservation. Incidentally, the washroom can be accessed only by passengers and the housekeeping staff, police said.

An investigation is on with the police examining footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings to get more details and identify who abandoned the body.