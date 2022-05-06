Newly married woman ends life in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Adilabad: A newly married woman ended her life by jumping in front of a speeding train here on Friday. Adilabad Railway police said that the victim was identified as Shaida Wahida (19) from Khanapur in Adilabad town.

Wahida who was married to one Ayub of Bokkalaguda in Adilabad seven months ago, resorted to the drastic step by jumping in front of the train which crushed her body into two. Exact reasons behind her decision, are yet to be ascertained.

The body was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. A case was booked and investigations were taken up.