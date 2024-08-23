Next Holidays Announces Discounted Holiday Packages from the UAE

Next Holidays, is an online destination management company. It renders business-to-company travel services for the easiest and quickest live bookings from the end of customers. The headquarters of Next Holidays are in Dubai. The premium services include activities, visas, and adventures at quality and affordable amounts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 01:00 PM

New Delhi: Get ready to enjoy a summer filled with fun and excitement and create unforgettable memories every day. This is the time to explore some enchanting lands where the rays shine brightly. So, let’s get into some pocket-friendly vacation packages that will help you with your booking.

Top Deals on the Next Holidays

So, discover amazing deals and discounts on holiday packages for beautiful destinations such as Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey.

Georgia

The country is situated in Eastern Europe and is known for its scenic landscapes, ancient churches, and hospitality. It has a rich history and culture. It is a three-night and four-day package that includes a transfer and hotel. Upon arrival in Tbilisi, you will be settled down in the hotel. The next day, you will follow a city tour of Tbilisi with the help of a driver and guide.

You can visit the Orthodox Cathedral Metekhi Church. The city tour of Tbilisi gives you more exposure to and experience with the city. The next day, you can take a free tour of Ananuri Gudauri Kazbegi, where you can see the Georgian military highway and a beautiful overlook. You can also try some adventurous activities, such as witnessing mountain views, trekking, and paragliding. The inclusions are accommodation in Tbilisi, breakfast, airport transfers, airfare by economy class, and tours on a sharing basis according to the itinerary and standard travel insurance. Exclusions are meals not mentioned, visas, and jeep rides along with cable cars.

Azerbaijan

The city is situated between Eastern Europe and Western Asia and is the nation of Azerbaijan. It is well-known for its rich cultural diversity, ancient monuments, and breathtaking scenery, which includes the Caspian Sea and mountains. Baku, the capital, is renowned for its dynamic environment and contemporary skyline. It is a 3-night and 4-day package with transfers, hotels, and flights. Upon arrival in Baku, you will check check-in at the hotel and relax.

On the next day, you will spend a full day on the Gobala City Tour, a trip towards the northwest.

On the way, you can see other cities, such as Shamakhi and Ismayilli. Here, you will find a great variety of historical and cultural monuments from different eras to see the mesmerizing beauty of nature. On the third day of the Gobustan tour, you can observe oil rocks in the Caspian Sea and also visit the Absheron Peninsula, a temple of the Zoroastrians. On the next day, you can visit Baku for the full day of the city tour and later on for departure. The inclusions are breakfast, tour group, return flights, and others. The exclusion includes visas, personal expenses, and other activities not mentioned in the itinerary.

Kyrgyzstan

Discover an alluring land nation in Central Asia with beautiful mountains and expansive landscapes. Several lakes and rivers add a natural touch to the area. The capital city of Bishkek represents the cultural and economic hub of the nation. This 3-night and 4-day package includes transfers, hotels, and flights. You will arrive in Bishkek and check in at the hotel for your relaxed overnight stay.

On the second day, you will be heading on a day city tour after a delicious breakfast. Here, you will witness museums and mountains, an alluring art scene, and historical sites. You can also explore Ala-Too Square Plaza along with the articles that present art and culture during the Soviet period. The third day of your tour will be a day of leisure or optional things in Ala Archa National Park. The tour will take you on a drive from the capital to the beautiful Ala Archa National Park. You can also enjoy hiking on natural trails. The next day, you will be heading for departure after your breakfast with amazing memories. The inclusions in this tour are breakfast, a guided tour, and visa assistance.

Book Now and Save Big with the Next Holidays

With this, you know that you can travel easily by booking your packages with the agency, stress-free. You can get the best deals on tours & holiday packages that will make your travel more special and budget-friendly. So, book your slots now.