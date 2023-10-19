Neymar Injured In Brazil’s World Cup Qualifiers

Neymar, visibly distraught, left the field during Brazil's 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Uruguay. In the 44th minute, the 31-year-old striker stumbled, clutching his left knee

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:22 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: Neymar, visibly distraught, left the field during Brazil’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Uruguay. In the 44th minute, the 31-year-old striker stumbled, clutching his left knee. He was stretchered off, with Richarlison substituting. Neymar left using crutches, and Brazil’s doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, stressed it was too early to gauge the injury’s severity, awaiting further tests. Uruguay led 1-0 when the injury occurred, marking Brazil’s first World Cup qualifying loss in 37 matches. Neymar, who recently returned after a right ankle injury, refrained from speaking to reporters but expressed faith and gratitude on Instagram. He has scored 79 goals in 128 appearances for Brazil so far.