NGO distributes sewing machines to women in Khammam

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Khammam: The city based non-governmental organisation (NGO) Satya Margam Services Society distributed subsidised sewing machines to as many as 60 women. At a programme here on Sunday, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector K Madhusudhan distributed the sewing machines and certificates to the women, who have successfully completed the free tailoring programme offered by the NGO.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPF CI advised women who completed their tailoring programme to innovate making use of the training to create a market for their work and make a decent earning. There was always a good demand for quality workmanship, he stated.

Madhusudhan appreciated the Satya Margam Youth Services president Sri Lakshmi for offering free tailoring training and providing subsidised sewing machines to the women to ensure them a livelihood.

The NGO president Lakshmi explained about the activities of the organisation. Women Police Station CI Sarvaiah, Jana Sikshana Sansthan director Y Radha Krishna, RPF SI, V Triveni, former corporator Saritha, local leaders Upendar and Vijay Kumar were present.

