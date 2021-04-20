NGO resumes free last ride services in Cyberabad

The vehicle was flagged off by Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar from his office here on Monday.

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: With the Covid-19 second wave hitting hard and an increase in number of calls asking for help to transport bodies of Covid-19 victims, the Feed the Needy Team has resumed its Free Last Ride Services in Cyberabad.

The Last Ride Services will be free of cost and will cater to bodies of Covid or Non-Covid, belonging to any caste or creed. The services will be available from 8 am to 6 pm, with the NGO to also help with cremation of bodies. Any citizen can avail the service by calling on 7995404040 or 9490617440.

Feed the Needy is a team of 10 IT professionals, who from July 2020 to December 31 last year helped with 210 cremations, out of which 150 were Covid-19 deaths.