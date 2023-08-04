NIA conducts raids in J-K’s Pulwama in terror-related cases

According to sources, the conducted raids are part of an ongoing investigation focused on tracking funds raised to sponsor terrorist activities.

By ANI Published Date - 09:12 AM, Fri - 4 August 23

Pulwama: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at various places in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, in connection with terror links and terror funding cases, officials said on Friday.

The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into the raising of funds for sponsoring terrorist activities, they said. More details about the raids are awaited.

Earlier, the NIA on Tuesday conducted widespread searches in four districts of the Valley in the NGO terror funding case relating to raising funds for sponsoring terrorist activities.

Extensive raids were conducted at seven locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara and Pulwama districts, at the premises of Trusts and individuals associated with Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS), an NGO involved in raising funds for banned terrorist organisations, the NIA said.