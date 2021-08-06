Nicki Minaj clarifies her position over ‘Bang Bang’ song

Nicki took to Twitter to deny and she explains how she had been offered the song.

Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to give more clarity about the song ‘Bang Bang’, and denies that she asked to be on the song. As we already know, Jessie J opened up in an interview about the creation of ‘Bang Bang’ and how she ended up on the song with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

Nicki took to Twitter to deny and she explains how she had been offered the song. She claims the record label asked her to be on it and paid her for her work.

She tweeted, “Babe @JessieJ, I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me 2 get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop LoveU.” (sic)

She followed it up with another tweet that said: “Chi … but the worst part about this is no1EVER asked me2get on “like a dude” & I have been obsessed w|that song since the min I heard it. I was doing promo in the UK & heard it on the radio. My artist Parker co wrote it. I would’ve gotten on that 1 for some pickle juice(sic).”

