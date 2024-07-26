‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ on July 29 in Nizamabad, Kamareddy

Regional provident fund commissioner Ganesh Kumar stated that ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ programme would be held between 9 am and 5.45 pm at Medicover Hospital, Yellammagutta in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 08:41 PM

Regional provident fund commissioner Ganesh Kumar stated that ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ programme would be held between 9 am and 5.45 pm at Medicover Hospital, Yellammagutta in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct its monthly Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 camp in the district on July 29.

In a statement issued here on Friday, regional provident fund commissioner Ganesh Kumar stated that ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ programme would be held between 9 am and 5.45 pm at Medicover Hospital, Yellammagutta in Nizamabad, whereas it would be conducted at Padmavathi Agro Industries, Tadkole in Kamareddy district.

It will be a broad based participatory awareness and outreach programme for the employees and employers simultaneously acting as a grievance redressal platform for members and information exchange network, says the release.

The EPFO subscribers have been requested to bring all the documents in support of their grievances so that it could be resolved on the spot.

The persons interested in participating in the programme have to send their grievances to ro.nizamabad@epfindia.gov.in in advance.