Nigerian rapper Burna Boy breaks down on stage as he pays tribute to Moose Wala

New Delhi: Nigerian rapper Burna Boy has paid a teary-eyed tribute during his concert to popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was recently murdered in Punjab.

In the videos which went viral on social media, Burna was seen speaking Sidhu’s name on the mic and also sobbed while doing so. “RIP Sidhu Moose Wala,” the rapper said and later did Sidhu’s signature step where he hit his thigh and pointed a finger upwards.

After the death of Sidhu on May 29, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu a.k.a Burna Boy tweeted an emotional tribute with Sidhu’s picture. He wrote: “Legends never Die. Broken heart. RIP SIDHU MOOSE WALA. Shit still don’t feel real.

Many celebrities and fans reacted to the Nigerian rapper’s emotional tribute on social media.

‘Fukrey’ actor, Richa Chadha tweeted: “I just can’t get over his death…Burna boy, one of the Nigerian greats cries on stage as he remembers Sidhu Moose Wala with broken heart emoji.” A Twitter user, Prithvi Kapila wrote “@burna boy gives tribute to Sidhu #JusticForSidhu.” Jasmeet Singh Chouhan, another user, also shared the Nigerian rapper’s video on his Twitter account and wrote: “#Sidhumoosewala #JusticeForSidhuMoosewala.

He tagged Burna boy, couldn’t hold back his tears as he gave a very special tribute to Sidhu Moosewala with flower and folded hands emoji.

Sidhu nal Ek Alag hi level di attachment si within people all around the world. Eh kamayi si Sidhu di life di.” Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. The death of the singer has left his fans in deep shock.

Born on 17 June 1993, Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, belongs to the Moosewala village which is situated in Punjab’s Mansa district. He was widely popular among the youth having 6.9 million followers on Instagram. Moose Wala reached new heights of popularity with his songs like ‘295’, ‘So High’, ‘Issa Jatt’, ‘Tochan’ and ‘Dollar’.

However, his stardom was often overtaken by the controversies surrounding him for promoting drugs and violence through his songs.

Stepping into politics in December 2021, the Punjabi singer joined the Congress party and also contested from Mansa, however, he lost.