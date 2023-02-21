Nikhita Gandhi shares her experience of performing onstage with Ranbir Kapoor

Hyderabad: Nikhita Gandhi has become a constant voice behind some of the biggest chartbusters coming out of the Hindi film industry in recent years. Her latest song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ from the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has become all the rage and has entered the Spotify charts.

The versatile singer-composer put up a spectacular show in New Delhi recently, sharing the stage with, and performing alongside, Ranbir Kapoor during the ‘Makkar Night’ concert.

Sharing her experience with the charming superstar, Nikhita says, “The ‘Makkar Night’ concert was too much fun. I had never met Ranbir (Kapoor) before that, though we had worked on a lot of projects together, like ‘Jagga Jasoos’. Ranbir was really sweet and such a nice person to meet. He was such a sport, also because we had not rehearsed his entry on stage or anything, but he just came on stage and killed it!”

“According to the show flow, he (Ranbir) had to leave after two songs and we had to continue with our concert but he stayed back and kept entering the stage whenever songs that he knew were being performed. When I sang ‘Balam Pichkari’, he came back on stage and danced with me. We performed on ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ again during the end of the show when he returned on the stage,” she adds.

Gushing about “such a memorable Valentine’s Day”, Nikita further says, “I got to sing ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’, ‘Badtameez Dil’ and ‘Balam Pichkari’ with Ranbir on stage. That was really cool and the audience was quite amazing and there was so much love resonating from them. It was really a memorable night.”