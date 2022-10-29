Pop singer Nikhita Gandhi gets candid as MTV Beats ‘Artist of the Month’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:23 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

From electro-pop to soulful melodies, Nikhita’s repertoire is packed with hits. The singer is unapologetically fierce about her craft and believes in the power of music to change the world.

Hyderabad: From ‘Ladio’ of the Tamil blockbuster ‘I’, to her latest empowering single ‘Maharani’ that lionises womanhood, Nikhita Gandhi has taken the world of music by storm. The dental surgery graduate from Kolkata switched gears with AR Rahman’s Music Conservatory and hasn’t looked back ever since. Catch the critically-acclaimed singer divulge her music trajectory, playback singing, her dreams, and more this month, only on MTV Beats!

Nikhita’s discography boasts of solo numbers like ‘Bura Na Mano Yaara’ as well as notable collaborations with peers, like Siddhant Bhosle for ‘Tu Hi Bata’ that was featured on Times Square Billboard in New York and ‘Maharani’ with Vidya Iyer aka Vidya Vox.

Nikhita shares, “I want to see a world where people spread love and peace, where there is no cruelty against animals. Most importantly, I want to see a world where girls live the way they want to live, wearing whatever they want to.”

Commenting on her professional growth and aspirations, she shares, “I wish to work with some of the most renowned composers and singers in the world. Though the list is very long, I would like to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and a lot of international artistes like Justin Bieber, Kehlani, Rihanna, Beyonce, and a lot more.”

Tune in all this month to catch Nikhita Gandhi talking about her aspirations and goals and all that she wants to accomplish, only on MTV Beats!