NIRDPR comes up with low cost housing model for poor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR) in Hyderabad has come up with low cost and eco-friendly house model for poor with a built up area of 342 square feet, costing about Rs.2.34 lakhs depending on the area.

Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayatraj Giriraj Singh unveiled the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Gramin model house at NIRDPR premises here on Thursday.

NIRDPR constructed the singe bedroom model house with a toilet in 50 days in a plot area of about 40 yards. The house was constructed using fly ash bricks, mud plastering with cow dung and lime, filler slab with clay bowls as filler materials, 2KW solar unit with net metering and rooftop rain water harvesting system.

“This house was constructed spending Rs 682 per square feet. The PMAY-G model house design will be shared with all State governments so that can explore the possibilities of constructing such houses,” said Giriraj Singh.

Stating that the Central government was constructing three crore houses across the country, the union Minister said the Congress government under Indira Awas Yojana had constructed 3.25 crore houses in 29 years while the BJP government had constructed over 3 crore houses in the last eight years.

State PR and RD Minister E Dayakar Rao urged the union Minister to extend the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission (SPMRM) for the year 2022-23. The department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, had recommended discontinuation of the scheme.

He also appealed to the union Minister to increase the permitted expenditure for construction of new Gram Panchayat buildings from Rs.20 to Rs.25 lakhs. The cost of building raw materials had increased and the Rs.20 lakhs sanctioned under MGNREGS was insufficient, he pointed out.

Dayakar Rao also wanted the union Minister to sanction 1000 new Gram Panchayat buildings at an estimated cost of Rs.25 lakhs each as a special case for Telangana under revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan.