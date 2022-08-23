Nirmal: RGUKT-Basar student commits suicide

Published Date - 08:16 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Nirmal: A student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) committed suicide by hanging on the campus in Basar on Tuesday. Reason for his drastic step is yet to be ascertained. The student was identified as Rathod Suresh (19), who was studying first year of B. Tech integrated programme at the varsity. He is a native of Dichpalli in Nizamabad district.

Suresh resorted to drastic step by hanging to the ceiling in his room at his hostel. Some of his friends broke open the door of the room when he did not respond to their calls. Exact reason for his suicide has not been known so far. His parents alleged that delay in shifting to a hospital resulted in the death of Suresh. The student was initially shifted to a hospital in Mudhole and was rushed to Nirmal district headquarters.

It was suspected that the student may have ended life due to personal reasons such as love failure. But, none confirmed it. Investigations were taken up based on a complaint received from the parents of Suresh. On May 6 of 2020, Bondla Sanjay (16), who was studying pre-university course I year at the institution committed suicide by jumping off from atop of a building following a tussle with his classmate over a girl