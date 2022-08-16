Nitish Kumar calls 1st cabinet meeting to distribute portfolios to ministers

By IANS Published: Published Date - 04:06 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Patna: After the cabinet expansion of the newly-formed Bihar government, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the portfolios of different ministers will be announced late evening.

Kumar has called for the first Cabinet meeting at 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday where the new Ministers will receive their portfolios.

“The distribution of the various state departments will be done during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Now Bihar will move on the path of development with full speed,” the Chief Minister added.

Nitish Kumar is likely to retain the Home Minister and General Administration portfolios in the Bihar government and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will become the new Health Minister.

JD-U’s Vijay Kumar Choudhary is expected to become the new Bihar Finance Minister. JD-U has retained all its previous Ministers and their portfolios will remain same as it was during the previous NDA government in Bihar.

JD-U has 12 Ministers, including Nitish Kumar in the new government. While the Ministers coming under the RJD and Congress quota will take over the portfolios earlier allotted to the BJP during the NDA government.

The challenge for the JD-U supremo will be big as he broke ties with the NDA government in Bihar and formed the government with ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (Opposition Grand Alliance).

Nitish Kumar, during the first meeting of the new Cabinet, will address his Ministers about the working style and approach while taking charge of various Ministries.

Kumar, who is known for zero tolerance on corruption, will ask his Ministers to work with transparency and avoid controversies.