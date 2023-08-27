“Nitish Kumar himself does not aspire to become PM,” JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar

By ANI Published Date - 10:10 AM, Sun - 27 August 23

File Photo

Patna: Amid the speculation about whether the Opposition alliance INDIA will have a prime ministerial candidate, Bihar minister and JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar said on Saturday that Nitish Kumar does not aspire to become the prime minister and that the latter’s primary goal is to make the INDIA alliance win in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“Nitish Kumar himself does not aspire to become the prime minister. His target is that the INDIA alliance should form the government after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Janata Dal (United) leader Shravan Kumar said while talking to reporters. He, however, said that people in the Hindi Heartland are “discussing that Nitish Kumar is a worthy candidate for the post of prime minister”.

“People from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are discussing that Nitish Kumar is a worthy candidate for the post of prime minister…No decision has been taken yet if Nitish Kumar will contest Lok Sabha elections from Phulpur constituency…The third meeting of the INDIA bloc is scheduled for 31st August and 1st September in Mumbai where the alliance’s policies and strategies will be discussed,” the Bihar minister said. Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday said that around 26 to 27 parties will participate in the third INDIA meeting.

“Around 26 to 27 parties will participate in the meeting. An informal gathering will be held on the evening of August 31 in Mumbai and a formal meeting on September 1. So far, two meetings have been organised so in this third meeting the next agenda will be discussed. We are thinking of making a common logo and it may be unveiled on August 31,” Ashok Chavan had said.

Earlier Congress Leader PL Punia said that the names for the Prime Minister post for the INDIA bloc will be decided after the alliance registers victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.