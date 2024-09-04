Nizam Sagar gate lifted, Singur gates likely to be lifted on Thursday

One gate of Nizam Sagar was lifted on Wednesday owing to heavy inflows from upstream, the gates of the Singur reservoir are likely to be lifted on Thursday.

4 September 2024

File photo of Nizamsagar with closed gates

Nizam Sagar was getting nearly 30,000 cusecs of inflow from upstream while irrigation authorities were releasing 2,000 cusecs of water downstream. The project had 15.91 TMCft of water against its full storage capacity of 17.80 TMCft.

More gates will be lifted by Thursday morning since the water flows were expected to be continued. The Singur reservoir was getting 40,000 cusecs of water from upstream. The biggest project on Manjeera had 26.31 TMCft of water against its full storage capacity of 29.91 TMCft. The project’s gates were expected to be lifted on Thursday evening.