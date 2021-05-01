Nizamabad: Addl Collector oversees Bodhan by-elections

By | Published: 12:44 am

Nizamabad: Bypolls to the 18th ward in Bodhan Municipality were held peacefully on Friday and the voting percentage was 75.79, according to officials. Out of 1,582 voters 1,199 voters cast their vote in the elections. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of councillor M Gunaprasad due to Covid-19. He was the floor leader for the TRS in Bodhan municipality.

Karolla Gangaram from TRS, Pedda Lalaiah from BJP, Madri Padma from MIM and C. Pramod Kumar from the Congress are locked in the multi-cornered contest in this ward. Nizamabad Additional Collector Latha supervised the election, and interacted with officials and voters on the facilities. Barring stray incidents, the by-elections were held peacefully.