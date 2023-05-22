Nizamabad Agriculture Dept gears up for Vanakalam season

District Agriculture Department is gearing up for the Vanakalam season as the southwest monsoon is likely to set in

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Mon - 22 May 23

By Sandeep Erukala

Nizamabad: The District Agriculture Department is gearing up for the Vanakalam (Kharif) season as the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over the State between June 7 and 15.

The authorities are making necessary arrangements to ensure adequate stocks of seeds and fertilizers for the Vanakalam season. The department estimates that 5.37 lakh acres of land will be cultivated during this crop season.

Paddy cultivation in the district is projected to cover 4.17 lakh acres, whereas maize and turmeric cultivation will be taken up in 32,185 acres and 23,722 acres respectively. Additionally, soybean will be cultivated on 58,715 acres.

“Following the directives from the State government, we have formed Task Force teams with the police department and the Telangana State Seed and Organic Certification Authority (TSSOCA) to curb the menace of spurious seeds in the district,” Nizamabad District Agriculture Officer (DAO) R Tirumala Prasad said.

The Task Force teams will conduct raids on seed shops and warehouses to check the quality of seeds. They will also educate farmers about the importance of using quality seeds and fertilizers.

Awareness programmes

Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs) will organise two awareness programmes per week for farmers at 106 Rythu Vedikas in the district on various agriculture and allied activities in coordination with allied department officials.