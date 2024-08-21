Nizamabad: ASI dies of cardiac arrest while working out at home

According to reports, Dattadri was exercising when suddenly he collapsed. The family members rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead
Nizamabad: A 56-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector posted in Nizamabad One Town police station died, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest while he was working out at home on Wednesday morning.
He was posted in Nizamabad One Town police station two years ago. Dattadri had only a few years left for his retirement.