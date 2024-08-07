Nizamabad colonies face acute water shortage due to Ali Sagar pipeline leak

According to the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation commissioner, water will not be supplied on Wednesday to several areas, including Lalbagh, Hatai Galli, Anand Nagar, Nyalkal Road, Nagaram, Vaddera Colony, Gangasthan, Panchayat Raj Colony, Autonagar, Malapally, Dayanand Nagar, Dharmapuri Hills, Mirchi Compound, Kanti Nagar, Nizam Colony, 300 Kotters, Vengalarao Nagar, Slaughter House Area, Mahalakshmi Nagar, and Vinayak Nagar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 11:15 AM

Representational Image

Nizamabad: Several colonies in Nizamabad town are reeling under acute shortage of drinking water since the last two days due to leakage of Ali Sagar main pipe line.

Similarly, on Thursday, water would not be supplied to Nandiwada Archana Hospital Area, Gautam Nagar, Gol Hanuman, Kota Galli, Khillagutta, Bada Bazar, Dineshwar, Dineshwar Gadda, Tilak Garden, Ellamma Gutta, Police Line, Pragathi Nagar, Autonagar, Mirchi Compound, Malavalli and Vinayak Nagar colonies, the commissioner informed.

According to the municipal commissioner 17 water tankers were being used to supply water in these areas.