Nizamabad: Turmeric farmers protest in front of BJP MP Arvind’s residence

Nizamabad: Venting their ire against BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri for failing to prevail upon the Central Government in establishing turmeric board in the district, turmeric farmers dumped their stocks in front of the MP’s residence here on Sunday.

During March 2019, the BJP MP had vowed to establish a turmeric board in the district after being elected as the MP. He had even signed on a non-judicial (bond) stamp paper in this regard.

During the last three years, the MP managed to get an allocation of Rs 1.92 crore for nearly 1 lakh turmeric farmers in the district, the farmers said while holding the copies of RTI on funds allocation.

If these funds were divided between the farmers, it works out to less than Rs 200 per farmer. The BJP MP deceived the farmers with his false assurance and distributed a bond paper, the turmeric ryots fumed.

They pointed out that it was K Kavitha after being elected as Nizamabad MP in 2014, who took up the fight of turmeric farmers to Delhi.

As per the RTI details shared by the former MP on Thursday, for the year 2020-21, Rs 1,18,71,000 was allocated out of which Rs 75 lakhs was assistance towards boilers and Rs. 43.71 lakhs was for the assistance towards turmeric polishers.

Similarly, for 2021-22, a total of Rs 74.81 lakhs was allocated, and Rs 39.73 lakhs went towards assistance for boilers, Rs 6.58 lakhs for turmeric polishers, and Rs 15 lakhs as assistance towards Silpaulin sheets, Rs 10 lakhs towards assistance for Spices Producers group in the identified cluster and Rs 3.50 lakhs for setting up basic quality testing equipment, the RTI reply stated.

In the run up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections, apart from promising the farming community about establishing turmeric board, Arvind had also assured to get proper minimum support prices fixed for both turmeric and red jowar.

“Since he has failed in delivering both the commitments, Arvind Dharmapuri should resign as a Member of Parliament as promised by him and join the farmers’ and people’s movement, the farmers demanded.

