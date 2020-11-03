Nizamabad Urban MLA inspects Raghunath tank bund works

MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta said that CM KCR decided to provide better atmosphere to the urban people and proposed to construct tank bunds across the State

Nizamabad: Telangana government is constructing a mini-tank bund at Raghunath tank to provide a pleasant atmosphere to the Nizamabad city people, said Nizamabad urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta.

On Tuesday MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta inspected Raghunath tank bund works along with Nizamabad Mayor Dandu Neethu Kiran and officials. On the occasion, MLA Bigala said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to provide better atmosphere to the urban people and proposed to construct tank bunds across the State and as a part of it, the tank bund is being developed, he said.

He informed that using grills in the construction bund and planting different types of saplings around it, instructed the officials to completed the construction as early as possible. Nizamabad Municipal Commissioner Jithesh V Patil and Municipal officials were also present.

