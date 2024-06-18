| Nmdc Unveils New State Of The Art Rd Facility In Hyderabad

NMDC unveils new state-of-the-art R&D facility in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), on Tuesday unveiled its new state-of-the-art Research and Development (R&D) Center in Patancheru, to advance innovation in mineral processing and sustainable steel technology.

The Navratna company has made strategic investments of over Rs. 150 crores for research and development in the past five years and Rs. 50 crores towards building the new R&D Centre, a press release said.

Spanning across eight acres in Patancheru, this leading-edge facility was inaugurated by Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC, accompanied by Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production), Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical), B. Vishwanath, CVO, and senior officers from NMDC.

The newly inaugurated NMDC R&D Centre boasts an array of sophisticated instruments, including an automated mineral analyser and automated fusion bead-based X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyser, ensuring precise and efficient characterization of various minerals.

It features a dedicated facility for pelletization studies, which will generate crucial data for the installation of commercial pellet plants.

Speaking on the occasion, Amitava Mukherjee, said, “as we stride forward to innovate and inspire, we are not just investing in research here, we are investing in India’s Future.”