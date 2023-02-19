NMIMS SBM announces admissions into MBA in Real Estate Management

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Hyderabad: The NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) has announced admissions into MBA in Real Estate Management. The programme is developed in collaboration with industry leaders from various sub-domains of real estate, ensuring that students receive the up-to-date and relevant education.

The curriculum is designed to provide a strategic mix of industry experts and in-house faculties across real estate, finance, marketing, operations, strategy, technology management, civil, mechanical, electrical, and other management, and engineering disciplines.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in Civil, Mechanical or Architecture or bachelor’s degree from a recognized university, preferably with two years of work experience in real estate can apply. Students appearing for their final year degree examination can also apply. However, their admission will be confirmed only after producing the results.

Admissions are on the basis of a written test followed by a personal interview. More details at www.nmims.edu.