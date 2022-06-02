No anti-farmer reforms will be allowed in Telangana until I’m alive, says KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was at his combative best in taking on the BJP government at the Centre on Thursday, demanding that the authoritarian union government lift the ‘economic sanctions’ imposed on progressive and development-oriented States like Telangana. He also sought an immediate halt to further violation of Constitutional rights of States by the Centre.

“The Centre’s attitude towards Telangana State that has adopted financial discipline and prudence and functioning well within the FRBM limits has proved to be a major stumbling block for its development. Telangana has been losing Rs 5,000 crore every year for refusing to implement the anti-farmers’ power reforms introduced by the Centre, and this alone has cost the State Rs 25,000 crore in five years,” the Chief Minister said, pointing out that if Telangana wanted to avail the amount, it will have to install meters on farm borewells and collect power charges. “That is not our policy. The State will not accept any policy that creates burden on farmer. I will not accept these anti-farmers’ power reforms as long as I am alive. People’s welfare in the State is very dear to me,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao, in a no-holds barred address after hoisting the national flag at Public Gardens on the occasion of State Formation Day, said the present disposition at the Centre had taken the devious route of shifting taxes to cess to evade devolution of due share of tax collections to States guaranteed under the Constitution. “It is a known fact that the Centre is squandering crores of rupees that are Constitutionally due to States by imposing sanctions arbitrarily that undermine the economic freedom of States,” he said, adding that the Centre, which issued directions to States to abide by the FRBM norms, was itself guilty of not adhering to these provisions.

In a scathing attack against the union government for its efforts to stifle the States into submission through its policies, Chandrashekhar Rao said the BJP government’s administration was based on the conspiratorial and frivolous doctrine of establishing “Strong Centre and Weak States.” “Nations across the globe have come out of monarchy and dictatorship and were moving towards democracy after facing several conflicts and struggles. Most countries have adopted the Parliamentary system, adopting a representative democratic process. As democracy matures in the course of evolution, most countries are increasingly moving towards decentralisation of authority aimed at public empowerment,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

Chandrashekhar Rao lamented that in India, however, quite the opposite was taking place. “Democracy should have taken on a mature form in the country after 75 years, but we are yet to see decentralisation of power taking place. In fact, authoritarian tendencies have only increased with more and more centralisation of powers, diluting Constitutionally established federal spirit,” he said.

Stating that the Constitution gives States considerable political, legislative, administrative and autonomous powers, the Chief Minister said all governments that have been in power at the Centre so far have only sought to erode the spirit of Constitution and the autonomy of States. “States’ powers are being diluted shamelessly. The Seventh Schedule of the Constitution clearly defines the powers of the Centre and States, establishing the rights in General List, State List and Concurrent List. All the governments that ruled the country gradually added various items from the state list to the concurrent list, leading to dilution of powers of States,” he said, adding that such acts by successive governments were against the democratic spirit that have ultimately turned into serious obstacles for development.

Chandrashekhar Rao, calling for serious efforts to evolve a new socio-economic-political agenda for the country, said: “When several countries that attained freedom at around the same time as India are turning into super powers, we are still fighting over caste and religious differences. The country is placed in a dangerous situation today, and is beseeched by politics of hatred. The only discussion or debate taking place in the country is religious madness. If the destructive elements are allowed to have their say, the unity of the country will suffer, and take it back by 100 years. I won’t be surprised if it will take another 100 years for the country to recover from this terrible situation.”

Regarding paddy procurement, he said the Central Government had failed in procuring the paddy cultivated in the State and had washed off its hands.

Telangana Government had even staged a protest at Dharna Chowk in New Delhi and Bharatiya Kisan union Leader Rakesh Tikait had also participated. Yet, there was no response from the Central Government over the State Government’s demand to take a decision on procuring paddy in 24 hours, he said.

“Instead, a union Minister arrogantly asked the State Government to habituate people in consuming broken rice,” said Chandrashekhar Rao.

Stressing that there should be a uniform policy on Paddy procurement across the country, the Chief Minister reminded the Central Government not to provoke farmers in the country. “I demand the Centre to shun its pro-corporate and anti-farmer policies immediately,” thundered Chandrashekhar Rao.

Stressing on qualitative change in the people’s lives, the Chief Minister said it was not important, who comes to power at the Centre every five years. “What we need is a progressive agenda, which can steer the country away from problems. The country needs a new destination” he said.

Telangana’s agenda was to distribute the fruits of developments to all sections all over the country. “Telangana people should lead the efforts in building a prosperous and amazing India”.

Chief Minister’s quotes

– I will not accept anti-farmer power reforms as long as I am alive. Telangana people’s welfare is very important to me

– Except for religious madness, there is no other discussion or debate in the country

– It is dangerous to derive political advantage through communal clashes.

– If violence continues, there will not be any international investment. It will also prove detrimental to the NRIs living abroad.

– I’m reminding the Centre not to provoke farmers in the country and shun pro-corporate and anti-farmers policies immediately

– Telangana emerged as a role model for others in many sectors, including economic growth and welfare of people

– From 2014 to 2019, with 17.24 per cent average annual economic growth, Telangana State became number one in the country

– In 2013-2014, Telangana’s GSDP was Rs 5,05,849 crore. By 21-22 it increased to Rs 11,54,860 crore.

– Telangana is the only State, which is supplying 24-hour uninterrupted quality power for all sectors.

– In 2014, the Per capita power consumption in the State was 1,110 units, it increased to 2012 units.

– With 50tmc storage capacity, Mallanna Sagar is the biggest reservoir among the lift irrigation projects in the world

– With President’s assent to amend Article 371D, Telangana is first State in the country, which gave 95 percent reservations to locals.

– For the first time, exclusive Women University and Forest University planned in the State