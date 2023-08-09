No decision on strategic disinvestment of MMTC

The government has not taken any decision on strategic disinvestment of MMTC, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said the state-run trading firm has registered a profit of Rs 1,076.07 crore in 2022-23 against a loss of Rs 241.93 crore in 2021-22.
“Currently, the accounts for 2023-24 are under finalisation,” she said.
The government currently holds 99.33 per cent stake in MMTC.
“The Government has not taken any decision on strategic disinvestment of MMTC,” she added.