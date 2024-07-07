No defections into BJP without resignation, says Bandi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 07:39 PM

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar examing Karimnagar-Jagtial road map while meeting with NHAI officials at his office in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said MLAs and public representatives of other political parties would have to resign from their posts if they wanted to join the BJP. There was also no question of allowing leaders facing ED and CBI investigations to join the BJP, he said while interacting with the media here.

Asking why the Congress, which got former Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao to resign from his post, was not doing the same with MLAs who defected to the party, he said the Congress should get the defecting legislators to resign and seek a fresh mandate from the people. Stating that the BJP would win all the MLA seats if such by-elections were conducted, Sanjay Kumar said the party’s national leadership would take decisions on the issue of changing the State president and appointing a new president. There was no rule that new leaders should not be appointed as State president, he said.

Assuring to develop the Vemulawada temple under the PRASADAM scheme, he also assured to develop Ellanthakunta and Kondagattu shrines under the Ramayana Circuit.

Sanjay Kumar later held a meeting with National Highway Authority of India officials. On the Karimnagar-Warangal road expansion, he said 37 percent of the work was completed and the entire project would be completed by July next year.