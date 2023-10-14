No knowledge of leaders leaving BJP: Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh dismissed reports in a section of the media that claimed some leaders were leaving the saffron party and joining the Congress.

By IANS Updated On - 06:23 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amarinder Singh on Saturday dismissed reports in a section of the media that claimed some leaders were leaving the saffron party and joining the Congress.

Reacting to reports that “desertions were planned at his place”, Amarinder Singh said these reports were not only baseless but malicious and were being deliberately circulated to create confusion. He made it categorically clear that his decision to join the BJP was well thought and irreversible.

He said he was committed to the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda for whatever role and duty they assign him.

The former Punjab Chief Minister also said he will be campaigning in the forthcoming assembly elections for the party.

The two-time Chief Minister said earlier he had always remained in the Congress and had left only once on the issue of principle as he was strongly opposed to the

Operation Bluestar under which the then government sent the army into Darbar Sahib.

He said it has been his principle in life to never go back on his decision.

“Once I take a decision I stand firm about it,” he asserted, while clarifying that there was no question of any second thoughts or letting anyone leave the party, leave aside facilitating it, as has been “reported baselessly and maliciously”.